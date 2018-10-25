“Devotees Say Swami Saranam, Government Says Saritha Saranam”: K Muraleedharan Takes a Dig at Kerala Govt

Protests are fuming against the way Kerala Govt has handled the Sabarimala issue so far and Congress MLA K Muraleedharan has used this occasion to take a dig at Kerala Government. The eloquent leader, in his typical style, said, “When devotees are saying Swamiye Saranam, Govt is saying Saritha Saranam”. He said this attitude is a disgrace to the chief minister. He was obviously referring to the Saritha-Solar scandal that had created waves in Kerala and which was a huge factor into Left Government’s ascendancy into power in Kerala.

Muraleedharan also criticised Kerala government’s lethargic approach towards the programme of rebuilding Kerala after the floods. He said it’s not a new Kerala which is being built, but a new ‘Kairali’, a remark against the Kairali channel blooming under the support of the Government.

“Funds are being diverted elsewhere. Expats should not waste their money. Yous should help the ones whom you know personally,” said Muraleedharan.