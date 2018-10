Minister For Electricity in Kerala, M.M Mani has always been someone who strongly stood with the Left parties’ opinion of allowing young women into Sabarimala. A man not known for mincing his words, Mani today said that Pandalam palace representatives are taking a wrong stand on the issue.

“If you cannot accept the verdict, you should tell the court. At any cost, the government will ensure the entry of young women into Sabarimala and that has always been our stand,” he said.