Rakhi Sawant says Tanushree Dutta is a Lesbian and She Raped Her

As ridiculous as it might sound, Rakhi Sawant said the most absurd thing which made people go into a tizzy and fall in a tailspin. Dressed in a traditional avatar in the midst of a press conference, Rakhi Sawant gave blows to Tanushree Dutta by saying that she’s a lesbian by heart and that she touched all of her private parts a decade ago. Rakhi even went ahead by saying that Tanushree raped her on multiple occasions. If that was not enough, she called Tanushree a boy from the inside.

In the press conference, Rakhi Sawant said that Tanushree Dutta was her best friend 10 years ago and that they attended several parties together. But said that she is sad that she betrayed her by inappropriately touching her private parts.

Rakhi Sawant also stated that as soon as she spoke out against Tanushree Dutta in the #MeToo movement, she has been receiving gang rape threats and is now afraid of her safety and security.

Rakhi Sawant said that she knows the fact that there are many lesbians in Bollywood and Tanushree Dutta is one among them. She stated that she is only naming Tanushree because she filed a defamation suit against her and will not name the other lesbians because it’s none of her business.