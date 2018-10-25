SHOCKING! “Tanushree Dutta is a Lesbian, Raped me many times” Says Rakhi Sawant.

In a shocking turn of events,former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant accused Tanushree Dutta of ‘raping’ her multiple times in a press conference held yesterday, reported Bollywood Hungama. The #me too allegations are going to places that nobody expected and Tanushree who played a major part in getting the movement rolling in India will now have to answer this.

Rakhi said “I am too embarrassed to say this but I was raped twelve years ago. Being a girl, I shouldn’t even use this word (rape). I am ashamed, upset and hurting while telling this story,” she stated.

“I want to tell the world that this disgusting incident has taken place with me, not just once but several times. I am afraid to take names because I am getting threats of murder and gang-rape. I have even filed a complaint to the police.”

“Tanushree was my best friend. She forced me into drugs. I was naive and innocent,” she added.

Rakhi had earlier called Tanushree’s allegations a publicity stunt. Rakhi and Tanushree are now engaged in an ugly war of words, with Tanushree having already filed a 10 crore defamation lawsuit against Rakhi for her ‘publicity stunt’ remark. Now Rakhi Sawant has called Tanushree Dutta a ‘lesbian’ who raped her 12 years ago.

According to Rakhi, Tanushree had taken her to rave parties back then and forced her to smoke weed. It is during one of those parties that Rakhi alleges Tanushree raped her.

It will be interesting what Tanushree is going to come up with as a response to this allegation.