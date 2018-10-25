Sunny Leone’s messy chick looks is stylish ever; See Pic

Sunny Leone, who is currently seen hosting the 11th season of controversial reality show Splitsvilla, is not only one of the most popular Bollywood actresses but is also a social media sensation.

Sunny rules the social media and every time she shares a new video or photo of her, it takes no times to go viral.

Recently as well when she shared a pic of hers on Instagram in handle sees her in a casual chic avatar. She wore a white tank top with powder pink shorts which not just flattered her figure, but complimented her complexion as well. The diva accessorized her look with a gold bracelet, multi-layered chain necklace and gold hoops but what drew our attention the most was her quirky sunglasses. She rounded up her look with a messy bun which gave her avatar a more casual look.

Have a look.