Nysa is the daughter of the famous Bollywood couple, Ajay & Kajol Devgan. Nysa is currently pursuing further studies in Singapore.

Devgan is a travel butt and she loves to watch comedy movies. She also loves to browse snapchat social media sites and her hobbies are travelling and watching TV.

Her Father Named Ajay Devgan and Mother Named Kajol Devgan. She has one brother named Yug Devgan.