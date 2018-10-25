West Indies All-Rounder Dwayne Bravo Retires from International Cricket

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday (October 24). The 35-year-old, who last represented the Windies in September 2016, played a grand total of 270 internationals (40 Tests, 164 ODIs, 66 T20Is) between 2004 and 2016 and played a starring role in each of their two World T20 triumphs in 2012 and 2016.

“Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lord’s Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career,” Bravo said in his retirement note.

“However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players.”

Bravo made his maiden appearance for West Indies in April, 2004 in the Georgetown ODI against England, claiming the wickets of Marcus Trescothick and Andrew Strauss.

In 164 One Day Internationals, Bravo scored 2,968 runs at an average of 25.36. He also picked up 199 wickets with a career-best of 6 for 43. In T20 cricket, which he is most known for, he cracked 1142 runs at a strike-rate of 116.41 and took 52 wickets at an economy of 8.46.