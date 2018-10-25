Xiaomi Mi A2 128 GB Variant is Here. Know All About It

It was back in August that Xiaomi’s Android One-powered Mi A2 was launched in India but now the beefed-up version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB now makes it to the sub-continent.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 128GB (Mi 6X) has a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ration and 1080 x 2160 full HD+ resolution. The phone has a pixel density of 403 pixels per inch. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor. It has Adreno 512 GPU.

The phone runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo)/ Android One OS out of the box. The Mi A2 128 GB (Mi 6X) has 6GB of RAM expandable via a microSD card slot. The phone has dual 12 MP + 20 MP rear cameras with autofocus, LED flash, HDR, geo-tagging, 2x optical zoom, touch focus, face detection, and panorama for clear pictures.

Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 on the Mi.com listing, however, it is currently unavailable for purchase. The base Mi A2 has a price tag of Rs. 16,999, but the phone is available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 in Xiaomi’s Diwali with Mi sale ending on October 25. The Mi A2 is also available for purchase via Amazon.in.