“Arrests Should Not be For Spreading Fear,Police Should Not Play For the Gallery”, Says HighCourt on Sabarimala Row

Kerala Police is gearing up for a massive arrest in the Sabarimala issue, but Kerala High Court has now issued a Stern warning for the force now. The high court said that those who are not involved in the violence shouldn’t be arrested and that Police must not play for the gallery. The court was considering a plea by Anop raj and Suresh raj who said that arrests were illegal.

“The government should not play for the galleries. They should only arrest those people who are directly involved in the attacks. The government has to pay very high price if they arrest anyone innocent. However, the police should investigate whether only devotees have reached Sabarimala. The government should immediately give an explanation regarding this matter”, said High Court.

Meantime, 451 cases have been registered and 2061 people were arrested in connection with the attacks across the state over Sabarimala women entry. 56 people have been charged with non-bailable offence and they were remanded.

Meanwhile, the leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has lashed out at the Kerala Government’s move to keep CPI(M) members for daily wages in Sabarimala for the protection of the temple. He asked if the Devaswom board is trying to employ a ‘Pinarayi Sena’ in the model of a Gopala Sena.