BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad for Remaining ODI Matches against Windis

India’s first-choice fast bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been included as BCCI announce the 15-member squad for the remaining three ODIs of the five-match rubber against the Windies. After ordinary outings in the first two matches, senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been dropped from the limited-overs side. Umesh Yadav, however, managed to retain his place in the squad after giving away 64 and 78 runs in the first two ODIs.

Both Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah possess more variations in white ball cricket compared to Shami-Umesh. They are expected to pose more challenge for the Caribbean batsmen despite batting-friendly tracks and dew being a factor. The selectors didn’t pick Kedar Jadhav, who made a comeback in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy scoring 41 off 25 balls and bowling a few overs of off-breaks.

India’s squad for last 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Dhawan, Rayudu, Pant, Dhoni, Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.