International Singer Beyonce Charge this Whopping Amount to Perform at Isha Ambani’s Wedding?

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got engaged to businessman Anand Piramal last month. Their engagement took place fairytale ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como. It was a star-studded three-day event included performances by American musician John Legend, Bollywood singer Shaan and Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman in addition to the big Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor etc.

The Filmfare reported that American pop star Beyonce will be performing at the sangeet in Udaipur. “Both Anand And Isha Are Super Excited To Have The Celebrated Singer Perform At Their Wedding.”

According to some media reports, Beyonce will charge Rs 15 crores for one-day performance. Isha is a big fan of Beyonce and that’s why Mukesh Ambani invited Beyonce for the performance.

However, we are sure that the wedding will see performances by some of Bollywood’s biggest stars and Priyanka Chopra is one of them, reportedly. But we could not verify whether Beyonce will perform or not. An inside, Reliance spokesperson told that the Filmfare has reported it wrong. Now as a surprise, Filmfare has taken down the post and the URL says ‘Page Not Found‘.