CBI Case: SC Order out: Set back for Central Government

The Supreme Court has ordered that the Central Vigilance Commission, which oversees the CBI’s investigations, must complete the probe into allegations against director Alok Verma within two weeks.

The probe must be conducted under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik, the Supreme Court has also ordered. Interim CBI director Nageshwar Rao has been restricted from taking any policy decisions. The Supreme Court has ordered that Rao can only do routine work for now.