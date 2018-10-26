Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Complaint filed against Union minister Smriti Irani’s Sabarimala Remark

The complaint has been lodged under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy to commit offence punishable with death), 124A (sedition),

Oct 26, 2018, 07:08 am IST
A complaint was lodged at a Sitamarhi court on Thursday against Union minister Smriti Irani for her alleged remarks on allowing women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. A controversy had erupted after Ms. Irani said at an event in Mumbai Tuesday that women had a right to pray but “not desecrate” places of worship.

Hours later, she tweeted that she made “2 factual statements” and “rest of the propaganda/agenda” was launched using her as a “bait”.

The complaint was lodged before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sitamarhi, Saroj Kumari by advocate Thakur Chandan Singh. Thakur Chandan Singh has made protesters against entry of women into the shrine as party in the case.

The complaint has been lodged under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy to commit offence punishable with death), 124A (sedition), 353 (deterring public servant from discharge of duty) and 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

