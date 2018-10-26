Latest Newscelebrities

Fans got excited when Anu Sithara Goes Live On Facebook

Actress Anu Sithara is the female lead in the film Johny Johny Yes Appa which is released today. The film is a comedy entertainer which starred Kunchacko Boban in the titular role.

The actress has done a Facebook live for the film and said that the film is funfilled entertainer which will be accepted by all the class of audience.

Johny Johny Yes Appa was directed by G Marthandan who is known for the films like Deivathinte Swantham Cleetus, Acha Din, and Paavada. Jojy Thomas has scripted the story for the film which has music of Shaan Rahman.

