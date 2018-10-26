Minister A.K Balan to Share Stage With MLA P.K Sasi, an Accused in Sexual Offence

Palakkad: P K Sasi MLA of CPI(M),who is an accused in a sexual offence, was seen in a CPI(M) public function held in Thachambara. He had earlier shared a stage with Minister A.K Balan and the issue was taken up by the media and the opposing parties. Considering the damage caused to his reputation, it was expected that Sasi will not come in a public function, but then, to everyone’s surprise, he did.

What is interesting is that It is minister A.K Balan who is conducting the party level investigation against P.K Sasi. Several posters came up in different parts of Palakkad about the accused and the ‘investigative officer’ sharing a stage. The poster also quotes a famous dialogue of Kerala C.M “Ningalk ee partye kurich oru chukkum ariyilla”(You don’t know anything about this party).

A certain section inside CPI(M) is not happy with two of them appearing in a stage together and about Sasi being more active in politics while an inquiry is ongoing against him.

Earlier, there were reports that attempts were made to make the complainant modify her statement in the Sasi-rape case. A top official in the department handled by A K Balan has reportedly approached the victim, asking her to rethink her decision as according to the official, P.K Sasi already suffered enough since his image has been tarnished in public.