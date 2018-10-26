Rakul Preet refused to do an item dance with this actor

Director Boyapati Srinu is known for dishing out sizzling item numbers in his films. It is known that the director is in a lookout to bring a Bollywood actress now to do a sizzling item number in the upcoming film of Ram Charan.

The latest news is that the director felt that Rakul would be apt for this movie and approached by the #RC12 team for a special song. The actress who was roped for two films Sarrainodu and Jaya Janaki Nayaka is not willing to take up an item song now.

The actress who already has the biggest flop and mistiming of Bollywood re-entry made her lose track for some time. The actress will be next seen in NTR Biopic and Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh’s multi starrer film directed by Bobby.