Ramesh Chennithala and Congress Party Stunned As Major Congress Leader Moves to BJP

Congress Party and Leaders have been handed a shock as one of their major leaders, G Raman Nair has reportedly shifted sides to move BJP. Raman Nair, who was also the former president of Devaswom Board was recently seen joining hands with BJP in a protest against Sabarimala’s young women entry.

In fact, it was Raman Nair who inaugurated this fasting-protest conducted by BJP in Pathanamthitta and AICC had suspended Raman Nair for his involvement in a programme carried out by BJP. It is also reported that Raman Nair had discussions with major BJP leaders prior to switching sides.

“I don’t think I will have a favourable decision from Congress party. I got involved in the protest as I am the former Devaswom board president. I have to continue my work. If Congress doesn’t let me do it, I have no other option but to join BJP,” said Raman Nair.