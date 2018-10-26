KeralaLatest News

Ramesh Chennithala and Congress Party Stunned As Major Congress Leader Moves to BJP

Oct 26, 2018, 05:33 pm IST
Congress Party and Leaders have been handed a shock as one of their major leaders, G Raman Nair has reportedly shifted sides to move BJP. Raman Nair, who was also the former president of Devaswom Board was recently seen joining hands with BJP in a protest against Sabarimala’s young women entry.

(From the left) O RajaGopal, G Raman Nair and P S Sreedharan Pillai

In fact, it was Raman Nair who inaugurated this fasting-protest conducted by BJP in Pathanamthitta and AICC had suspended Raman Nair for his involvement in a programme carried out by BJP. It is also reported that Raman Nair had discussions with major BJP leaders prior to switching sides.

“I don’t think I will have a favourable decision from Congress party. I got involved in the protest as I am the former Devaswom board president. I have to continue my work. If Congress doesn’t let me do it, I have no other option but to join BJP,” said Raman Nair.

 

