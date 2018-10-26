Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: See Price & Specs

Samsung has brought out the Galaxy Tab S4 in India which, at Rs 57,900, is packed with rich features — both for the workaholic and the lazy soul.

According to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) tablet tracker for Q2 2018, Samsung grabbed the second spot globally by shipping 5.3 million units, after Apple. In India, Samsung registered a 47 per cent market share (by value) and 48 per cent (by volume) in the January to August period this year to remain on the top.

The premium device sports narrower bezels to fit a large 10.5-inch display with Super AMOLED technology, as well as a 16:10 screen ratio with 2560Ã—1600, 287 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution for vivid picture details and true-to-life visuals.

The 2-in-1 comes equipped with Samsung “DeX” (docking station) and S Pen, making it a perfect device for those who are always on the go and seek entertainment on the side.

Samsung “DeX” optimises the user experience for work conditions. In the stand-alone mode, you can enjoy a PC-like user interface even without a monitor as “DeX” runs Android apps in an environment optimised for productivity.

In the dual mode, multi-tasking was smoother when we connected Galaxy Tab S4 with a bigger monitor with an HDMI adapter. In the dual mode, it was easy to move files between apps and seamlessly shift content just like a desktop PC.

The mammoth 7,300mAh battery gave around 12-13 hours of video playback.

Another unique feature is the S Pen — an experience that is not available with its rivals.

The redesigned S Pen — just as in the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone — offers services like navigate, translate and organise notes — and even to send personalised texts via Samsung “Live Message”.

In entertainment, the display was more immersive and the new quad speakers dramatically improved streaming experience. When it comes to audio, the Galaxy Tab S4 comes with four speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos immersive technology which gave loud as well as crystal-clear sound.

With Samsung “Knox”, a defense-grade mobile security platform, customers and companies can also ensure critical information is protected at multiple levels in the device.

For the workaholic, “Samsung Flow” allows one to manage devices easily by connecting and transferring files, tasks and notifications seamlessly.

The “SmartThings” app makes it easy to monitor and control smart home devices right from the tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S4’s “Daily Board” feature allows you to view favourite photos and daily information such as the weather calendar and time in one, easy-to-access place.

For a gamer, playing Fortnite (Galaxy Note 9 was launched with it) and PUBG online video games will surely be a pleasurable experience.

The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, runs Android 8.1 Oreo, has 4GB RAM in two 64GB and 256GB internal memory with microSD variants. There is a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera.