Sapna Chaudary’s Latest Viral Dance set internet on Fire: Video

India’s most popular dancing sensation, Sapna Choudhary is making a terrific buzz on social media with her viral dance video in ‘Chori 96 Ki’ song. It has garnered over 7 million views on music sharing platform YouTube. The song released on September 3, 2018, shows Sapna donning a beautiful floral white gown and a pink Patiala suit. The peppy song has been sung by Sam Verma and rapped by 2tabOO.

Chori 96 Ki has been a chartbuster track of the 28-year-old Bigg Boss 11 participant since forever. The dancer cum singer became a household name after participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11. Sapna grooved to the beats of Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary with Abhay Deol in Nanu Ki Jaanu. She also danced in Hatt Ja Tau from Pulkit Samrat starrer Veerey Ki Wedding.