This is What V.S Achuthanandan’s Former P.A Suresh Thinks About Young Women’s Entry into Sabarimala

Former Chief of Kerala V S Achuthanandan’s former Personal Assistant A. Suresh, who was with him in a lot of key moments, has now explained his stand on Sabarimala Young women entry issue. He said that people who come to this holy Land(Sabarimala) with the aim of spoiling it’s purity should not be allowed to enter Sabarimala with the assistance of the police.

The way in which the issues are happening, it is beneficial to BJP. A few forces at work here are making government machineries a fool and if the government cannot understand this, it will only lend support to the arguments of Sangh parivar forces. It was through his Facebook post that he expressed his opinion.

“During the term of V.S, I had the Fortune of of visiting the temple to solve some issues there. It was during that visit that I understood the graph of the devotion. The way in which issues are spanned out now can be used by BJP to emotionally blackmail the devotees. It is the RSS Agenda to create a communal polarisation in Kerala, but Government has the responsibility to implement S.C verdict,” says Suresh in his FB post.

It was in 2012 that Suresh was expelled by CPI(M) along with two other members of personal staff for allegedly working against the party.