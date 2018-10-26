Latest NewsVideo

(VIDEO)SinkHole Collapses, Women Falls into it But Makes a Miraculous Escape

Oct 26, 2018, 10:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

If you managed to escape from an accident like this. perhaps you should take a lottery. Fortune must be smiling on you. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, this video of two Turkish women plunging into a sinkhole in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir has surfaced online and is going viral. You would find it hard to believe that they escaped with minor injuries. Watch video:

The women, who were pulled from the debris by passersby, escaped with minor injuries. Authorities cordoned off the area after the collapse and an investigation into the incident has been launched. Next time you stand close to a sinkhole, please watch out.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 1, 2017, 06:49 pm IST

Petition calls for removal of ultra-high-dosage opioids from market

Dec 5, 2017, 08:47 pm IST

Opinion Survey by ABP News-CSDS: Advantage BJP set to win Gujarat Assembly polls

Wildfire in Tamil Nadu forest
Mar 12, 2018, 11:41 am IST

Wildfire in Tamil Nadu forest claims 9 lives; 30 rescued

Apr 27, 2018, 02:31 pm IST

United Nation council heads to Bangladesh and Myanmar to see Rohingiyan refugees

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close