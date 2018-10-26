(VIDEO)SinkHole Collapses, Women Falls into it But Makes a Miraculous Escape

If you managed to escape from an accident like this. perhaps you should take a lottery. Fortune must be smiling on you. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, this video of two Turkish women plunging into a sinkhole in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir has surfaced online and is going viral. You would find it hard to believe that they escaped with minor injuries. Watch video:

The women, who were pulled from the debris by passersby, escaped with minor injuries. Authorities cordoned off the area after the collapse and an investigation into the incident has been launched. Next time you stand close to a sinkhole, please watch out.