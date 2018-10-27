Attack on Sandeepananda Giri’s Ashram: Police Takes this Man into Custody

Sandeepananda Giri, a Hindu sanyasi who had recently been in controversies for his pro-women stance in Sabarimala issue, had his Ashram in Kundamankadavu attacked. He said he had expected this attack earlier from the Sangh Parivar forces and therefore had fortified the security around him with CCTV cameras and security officers. But when the attack happened, none of the CCTVs functioned and the security officer was not present.

Police has initiated an investigation on this issue and have taken the security officer Mohanan into custody. Sandeepananda Giri had said that the security officer had quit two days before.

There are already suspicion that the entire episode of this attack is planned to turn the case against right wing outfits.

BJP had said that the attack on Sandeepananda Giri is planned and well coordinated and is even suspecting the involvement of CPI(M) playing a game behind the issue. Under these circumstances, the Intelligence Bureau has started the investigation on the issue. BJP is probably expecting the Kerala Government and their machinery to use this situation against BJP and IB’s report will be crucial for them.