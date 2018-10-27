KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Central Government appointed a special investigation team to study Sabarimala issue

Central Intelligence is also evaluating the issues arisen after the Supreme Court verdict which allows women entry in Sabarimala.

Oct 27, 2018, 12:06 pm IST
Central government appoints special investigation team to study ‘serious issues’ arose due to Supreme Court verdict which allows women entry in Sabarimala.

The special investigation team will submit a report to central government after inquiring about the measures taken by state government, people’s demand, violent attacks in Sabarimala etc. As per the reports in East Coast Online, the special team reaches Kottayam on Friday and reaches Pamba Today. Not even the Kottayam District Collector is informed with the arrival of the special investigation team.

Currently, the Central Intelligence is also evaluating the issues arisen after the Supreme Court verdict which allows women entry in Sabarimala. The detailed reports made by the two groups will be submitted before the Central government.

