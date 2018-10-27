Effective Home Remedy For Itchy Scalp

You Will Need
- 2-3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- Cotton ball
What You Have To Do
- Apply lemon juice all over your scalp with the cotton ball.
- Leave it on for five to 10 minutes and then rinse with water.
How Often You Should Do This
- Repeat this no more than twice a week.
Why This Works
- Lemon juice is a natural antimicrobial because of its acidity and phytochemicals present it. These phytochemicals also have an anti-inflammatory effect when lemon juice is applied on the scalp
