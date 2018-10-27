Latest NewsBeauty

Effective Home Remedy For Itchy Scalp

Oct 27, 2018, 09:17 am IST
You Will Need

  • 2-3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Cotton ball

What You Have To Do

  • Apply lemon juice all over your scalp with the cotton ball.
  • Leave it on for five to 10 minutes and then rinse with water.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Repeat this no more than twice a week.

Why This Works

  • Lemon juice is a natural antimicrobial because of its acidity and phytochemicals present it. These phytochemicals also have an anti-inflammatory effect when lemon juice is applied on the scalp

