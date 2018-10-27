India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Won the Toss in Third ODI

Indian cricket team will take to the field against West Indies in the 3rd ODI of the on-going tour, and after the tie in the second game, the Blues will look to prove a point, whereas West Indies’ morale boost could see them pull yet another shocker in Pune.

Virat Kohli wins the toss and India will bowl first in the third ODI at Pune. Virat Kohli had a sensational display in the second ODI, as he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to register his name in the fastest to score 10,000 runs. He will be looking to go all guns blazing again in the third ODI.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed come into the side for Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Shami. Seems like India reinforced bowling attack after Windies have scored 300-plus runs in both the ODIs so far.

“Looks like a pitch that has a lot of runs on offer. The curator Pandurang Salgaoncar has left some grass behind. That should allow the ball to come to the bat nicely. Looks like a game in which both teams should score in excess of 300,” says cricket-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar in the pitch report.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal