Indian Soldier dies of Stone Pelting at Army Convoy in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said they would register an FIR into the death shortly, and clarified that the Army had not filed a complaint so far.

Oct 27, 2018, 08:19 am IST
Less than a minute

A 22-year-old soldier died after protesters threw stones at an army convoy passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an army spokesperson said on Friday.

Rajendra Singh was hit by a stone on the head, the army said, and he succumbed to his injury at a hospital on Friday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said they would register an FIR into the death shortly, and clarified that the Army had not filed a complaint so far.

Giving more details about the incident, an Army spokesperson said Singh was part of a Quick Reaction Team that was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation convoy when it came under attack by stone-pelters around 6 pm on Thursday.

