Intelligence Bureau Starts Investigating the Attack on Sandeepananda Giri’s Ashram

Sandeepananda Giri, a Hindu sanyasi who had recently been in controversies for his pro-women stance in Sabarimala issue, had his Ashram in Kundamankadavu attacked. He said he had expected this attack earlier from the Sangh Parivar forces and therefore had fortified the security around him with CCTV cameras and security officers. But when the attack happened, none of the CCTVs functioned and the security officer was not present. If at least one of the cameras had functioned, it would have been easier for Police to catch the criminals.

BJP had said that the attack on Sandeepananda Giri is planned and well coordinated and is even suspecting the involvement of CPI(M) playing a game behind the issue. Under these circumstances, the Intelligence Bureau has started the investigation on the issue. BJP is probably expecting the Kerala Government and their machinery to use this situation against BJP and IB’s report will be crucial for them. The fact that nobody is caught in any of the CCTV cameras nearby is a strong reason to believe that there is a huge conspiracy behind the case.

Questions have already been raised in the public on why Sandeepananda Giri wasn’t given enough security. Add to this, the revelation of swamy himself that the security officer had quit just two days ago. It is difficult to believe that right-wing outfits would pull off something like this on a day when Amit Shah is in Kerala.

SanghParivar said that even before a preliminary investigation was conducted, the Sabarimala Priest family and Sanghparivar was placed as a convenient Target to be blamed and that this is indicative of the existence of a pre-written script in the entire episode.