Katrina Kaif reveals about her tough times while dancing on Suraiyya

Katrina Kaif is an extremely hard-working actress. She has sweated out a great deal for her demanding role in Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan.

The new song from the film Suraiyya, starring Katrina Kaif, will be hitting the web soon. The teaser has been doing the rounds, and apart from Kaif’s scorching dance moves, fans are floored with Katrina and Aamir’s chemistry,

Katrina shared a video on her Instagram account, where she can be seen rehearsing for the dance with Aamir. She captioned the video, “When I first saw the choreo for suraiyya, I was like is it jazz ,is it ballet, is it folk ,,, but that’s dancing with prabhudeva … u cannot define his style it’s so unique ,he gives the song such a unique personality with his choreography. He spent a lot of time with me in rehearsals helping me figure the style , I loved it all (apart from a few moments of tears of frustration ??)but in the end it was the hook step which we had so much fun with. (sic).”