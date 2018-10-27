Lesser Known Facts about Ghajini actress Asin

Asin is a former Indian actress and Bharathanatyam dancer. She began her acting career in the South Indian film industry but later shifted her focus to Bollywood.

Asin has been referred to as the “Queen of Kollywood” by online portals in 2007. She is a member of the Bollywood 100 Crore Club.

Making her acting debut with Sathyan Anthikkad’s Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka, Asin had her first commercial success with the Telugu film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi (2004) was her debut in Tamil and a huge success.

She then played the lead female roles in many successful films, the most notable being the Ghajini, action Sivakasi, the dramatic thriller Varalaru, the action thriller Pokkiri, the romantic drama Vel and Dasavathaaram, hence established herself as the leading actress of Tamil cinema.

Asin made her debut in the Bollywood film Ghajini, opposite Aamir Khan, which was the first Bollywood film to have collected more than ?1 billion in the domestic box office, subsequently collecting ?1.9 billion (US$29 million) worldwide.

She starred in Anees Bazmee’s romantic comedy Ready, in which she co-starred alongside Salman Khan. The film was a major hit at the box office, collecting ?1.84 billion (US$28 million) worldwide. Asin first starred in Sajid Khan’s multistarrer Housefull 2, which collected more than ?1 billion. She then featured in Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786, which were also commercially successful with both grossing over ?1 billion.

Asin married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016, and quit acting after the wedding. Her first child was born on October 24, 2017.