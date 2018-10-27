Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s birthday wish for her hubby is just adorable: See Pic

Actor Aayush Sharma celebrated his birthday yesterday. The happy occasion was joined in by many celebs from the industry. While wishes came flooding in for Aayush on social media, his wife, Arpita Khan, posted a sweet message on her Instagram handle. In her adorable birthday post, Arpita called Aayush her friend, her husband, her weakness, and her strength.

She also added that Ahil and she are truly blessed to have Aayush in their lives. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and have a son together. The 33-year-old actor, Aayush Sharma, debuted in Bollywood this year with movie Love Yatri which was co-produced by his wife Arpita.