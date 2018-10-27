Latest Newscelebrities

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s birthday wish for her hubby is just adorable: See Pic

Oct 27, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Less than a minute
Salman-Khan's-sister-Arpita-Khan

Actor Aayush Sharma celebrated his birthday yesterday. The happy occasion was joined in by many celebs from the industry. While wishes came flooding in for Aayush on social media, his wife, Arpita Khan, posted a sweet message on her Instagram handle. In her adorable birthday post, Arpita called Aayush her friend, her husband, her weakness, and her strength.

She also added that Ahil and she are truly blessed to have Aayush in their lives. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and have a son together. The 33-year-old actor, Aayush Sharma, debuted in Bollywood this year with movie Love Yatri which was co-produced by his wife Arpita.

Tags

Related Articles

Hizbul chief
Jun 27, 2017, 08:20 am IST

The US declares Hizbul Chief commander as global terrorist

International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala: Central bans three documentries
Jun 10, 2017, 03:24 pm IST

International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala: Central bans three documentaries

Dec 29, 2017, 08:34 pm IST

Popular satirical Facebook page Humans of Hindutva deleted page

Jun 17, 2018, 11:50 am IST

Abu Dhabi government announced the list of public holidays for 2018

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close