Sapna Chaudari looks perfect in latest Marathi Song Teaser: Video

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary doesn’t need any introduction. The teaser of the track titled Mar Tu Shikkha is here and you will once again lose your heart to Sapna. Dressed as a Marathi Mulgi, Sapna just looked perfect. Her energetic dance moves and perfect expressions are enough to make this song a blockbuster.

There is no denying the fact that Sapna enjoys a huge fan following. Thus, every time she shares a video, it instantly goes viral. She is fondly known as The Anarkali of Haryana. The Haryanvi dancer has done many stage shows and has also performed with Bhojpuri stars like Khesari Lal Yadav and Ravi Kishan.