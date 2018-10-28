Apple iOS 12.1: Here is All You Need to Know

Apple is hosting its final media event of the year on Tuesday, October 30, expected to feature new iPad Pro models, and a replacement for the MacBook Air laptop line. Several signs also point to iOS 12.1 launching on the same day, likely a few hours after the event concludes.

Apple has updated its iPhone User Guide, available for free from Apple Books, and it now includes details on the new features for iOS 12.1. Chief among these is the introduction of Group FaceTime, however, there are a few caveats. There’s a good handful of older iPhones and iPads that, while they are able to run iOS 12, won’t support video for Group FaceTime — instead they’ll be limited to audio-only on these calls.

Apple also debuted a new feature called Screen Time in iOS 12 that aimed to make users more aware of how much they use their phones. The new tool allows users to set time limits for certain applications for better app management.

Apple also declared iOS 12 would make its array of devices faster. The tech giant explained the camera application should launch 70 percent faster and the keyboard should appear 50 percent quicker.