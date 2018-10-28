BJP Demands Apology from ex.VP Hamid Ansari For ‘Controversial Statement’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday attacked former vice president Hamid Ansari for making a controversial statement on the partition and demanded an apology. Slamming Hamid Ansari, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the former vice-president is known to show a “Muslim bias”. He also recalled that Hamid Ansari felt insecure being a Muslim despite being VP for 10 years.

Hamid Ansari had on Saturday said that Pakistan alone wasn’t responsible for the 1947 partition and that India was equally responsible for it. “We are not ready to accept that we are equally responsible for the division. While people like to believe that people across the border (Pakistan) or the British were responsible for India’s partition, no one wants to admit that India and Indians were equally responsible for it,” he said.

Referring to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s speech four days before independence, Ansari said in the speech, Patel had said that he took the extreme steps after great deliberation. Patel, Ansari said, had also said that “to keep India united, it must be divided.” “But as politics of the country changed, someone had to be blamed. So Muslims became the scapegoat and were blamed for Partition,” Ansari said.

Attacking Ansari even further, Patra recalled the former VP’s stand on Jinnah portrait in AMU. Ansari had backed the students’ demand for action against intruders who created a ruckus on the varsity campus over the portrait on May 2, when he was to have been conferred with life membership of the AMU Students’ Union.