Check out the inside pics of Birthday Bash of Salman Khan’s brother in law Ayush Sharma

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma turned a year older on October 26. He hosted a party which was attended by many renowned Bollywood celebrities. Along with Salman, stars like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha and Bobby Deol also marked their presence. The pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media which indicate that the celebrities left no stone unturned to make the day memorable for the Loveyatri star.

Priyanka Chopra also graced the party with her mother Madhu Chopra. This is known to all that she backed out of Salman’s Bharat after which reports were doing the rounds that all is not well between the two. However, PeeCee’s friendship with Arpita Khan Sharma remained unaffected.

Aayush’s birthday cake grabbed eyeballs as it has his pictures with Aahil, Arpita, Salman and his friends. He cut the cake with his son. Salman, on the other hand, was seen grooving to the beats of the background song.



Kartik, Varun, and Sonakshi posed for some wonderful pictures.

Earlier, during the media interaction, Aayush said, “My life’s biggest gift is my son Ahil. Every year, he makes me realize that his is the biggest and most important gift that god has given me.”



Aayush recently marked his Bollywood debut alongside Warina Hussain with Loveyatri. The project was bankrolled by Salman. However, it couldn’t do wonders at the box office. He has not signed any new Bollywood project so far.



On a related note, Salman is currently occupied with the work of his upcoming film Bharat. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit the screens on Eid 2019. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.