Check out the inside pics of Birthday Bash of Salman Khan’s brother in law Ayush Sharma

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma turned a year older on October 26. He hosted a party which was attended by many renowned Bollywood celebrities. Along with Salman, stars like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha and Bobby Deol also marked their presence. The pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media which indicate that the celebrities left no stone unturned to make the day memorable for the Loveyatri star.
Priyanka Chopra also graced the party with her mother Madhu Chopra. This is known to all that she backed out of Salman’s Bharat after which reports were doing the rounds that all is not well between the two. However, PeeCee’s friendship with Arpita Khan Sharma remained unaffected.
Aayush’s birthday cake grabbed eyeballs as it has his pictures with Aahil, Arpita, Salman and his friends. He cut the cake with his son. Salman, on the other hand, was seen grooving to the beats of the background song.
View this post on Instagram
Mumbai we did it !!! Was so honoured to create another masterpiece for the Khan family again, this time its for @aaysharma's big birthday bash !! Thank you @arpitakhansharma for believing in me again!! Brief given was a "fun cake"..along with the inspiration from the invitation card..we created one of the quirkiest cake ever ! Special thanks to @mishmashbakery for allowing us to hijacked her studio when shes not in town..love u babe !! And of coz with my amazing squad member @nehal011291, we nailed it !! ? THANK YOU !! #bollywood #arpitakhan #aayushsharma #salmankhan #beinghuman #bollywoodproject #customisedcake #cakebyjoonietan #lavonneacademyindia
Kartik, Varun, and Sonakshi posed for some wonderful pictures.
View this post on Instagram
Hero #Spotted at #AayushSharma's #BirthdayBash ? last night @varundvn @shashankkhaitan @aaysharma #VarunDhawan #VarunDhawanLovers #Bollywood #BollywoodActor #bollywoodcelebrity #Spotting #celebrityspotting #celebrityspotted #instaparty #birthdayparty #bokkywoodcelebs #varundhawanfans #handsomeman #birthdayfun #instabirthday #stylish #actorslife #actorsbelike #actorslifestyle #bollywoodfilms #actingislife #loveyatri #varundhawaniloveyoutothemoonandbackandrepeat #varundhawanslays #varundhawanrocks #shashankkhaitan #arpitakhansharma ????? ??? ?? ??? ??? ????? ???? ????? ?????? ????
Earlier, during the media interaction, Aayush said, “My life’s biggest gift is my son Ahil. Every year, he makes me realize that his is the biggest and most important gift that god has given me.”
View this post on Instagram
#KarismaKapoor #amritaarora and #elliabraham got click together at #aayushsharma birthday bash Follow us: @glitterandglamourindia #arhaankhan #salmankhan #arbaazkhan #malaikaarora #amritaarora #arpitakhan #sohailkhan #birthday #birthdayboy #birthdaysong #birthdaycake #celebrations #karishmakapoor #jacquelinefernandez #katrinakaif #malaikaarora #varundhawan #kareenakapoorkhan #party #birthdayparty
Aayush recently marked his Bollywood debut alongside Warina Hussain with Loveyatri. The project was bankrolled by Salman. However, it couldn’t do wonders at the box office. He has not signed any new Bollywood project so far.
View this post on Instagram
– SalmanKhan at Aayush's bdy party yesterday ??? @beingsalmankhan ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? – #?????_??? / ?? ??? ????? ???? ????? ? ?????? ??? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? #salmankhan #beinghuman #bb12 #??????? #bollywood #aayushsharma #bobbydeol
On a related note, Salman is currently occupied with the work of his upcoming film Bharat. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit the screens on Eid 2019. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Post Your Comments