Fuel prices continued to witness a downfall, Petrol, diesel gets cheaper

The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi have been revised to Rs 80.05 (decrease by 40 paise) and Rs 74.05 (decrease by 33 paise) per litre respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai also, the fuel prices witnessed a marginal decline with petrol at Rs 85.54 per litre (decrease by 39 paise) and diesel at Rs 77.61 per litre (decrease by 35 paise).

The fuel prices had been witnessing a relentless hike since the past few months in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter’s pocket.

Looking at the situation, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. He further urged the state governments to reduce the same amount from their end.