Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Shares Stage With P.K Sasi, Who is Facing Sexual Harassment Allegations

Oct 28, 2018, 07:17 pm IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has shared a stage with P.K Sasi who is facing allegations of sexual harassment. It was at Kottamaithani in Palakkad district of Kerala that the two leaders came together, on a programme to ensure the rights of Scheduled caste and tribes.

P.K Sasi had earlier shared a stage with Minister A.K Balan and the issue was taken up by the media and the opposing parties. Considering the damage caused to his reputation, it was expected that Sasi will not come in a public function, but then, to everyone’s surprise, he did.

What is interesting is that It is minister A.K Balan who is conducting the party level investigation against P.K Sasi. A certain section inside CPI(M) is not happy with two of them appearing in a stage together and about Sasi being more active in politics while an inquiry is ongoing against him.

