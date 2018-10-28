Natural Methods For Heat Rashes

Summer can turn into a nightmare for those who suffer from prickly heat, also called sweat rash or heat rash. In medical terms, this condition is known as miliaria. It is a common skin problem experienced by adults, children and even infants.

Prickly heat can appear anywhere on the body, but it usually affects the feet, back, neck, groin, hands, armpits, abdomen, and upper chest. Common symptoms are mild inflammation, stinging or prickling sensations, and small red round bumps or rashes that itch.

Typically prickly heat resolves naturally as the weather conditions improve. But when it strikes in the heat of the summer, the first thing you must do is cool down your body.

You can stay in an air-conditioned room, or take a cold shower or bath to minimize the prickly sensations on your skin. You can also try some home remedies that are very effective and do not have side effects.

Here are the home remedies for prickly heat.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a popular treatment for prickly rash due to its anti-irritating, anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. It will have a soothing effect on the skin and give instant relief from inflammation and itching caused by prickly heat.

Add one cup of finely ground oatmeal powder to a bathtub filled with cool water. Stir well, until the water gets a milky color.

Soak in this bath for 20 to 30 minutes.

Pat dry your body with a soft towel.

Do this twice daily for a week to get relief.

Cold Treatment

Using a cold compress over the affected area will provide immediate relief from inflammation, prickling sensations and itching.

Wrap a few ice cubes in a dishcloth. Place it on the affected areas for five to 10 minutes at a time. Repeat every four to six hours for two to three days. This will prevent the rashes from getting worse and spreading further.

Alternatively, you can soak a cotton cloth in cold water, wring out the excess water and place it over the affected area for five to 10 minutes. Repeat three or four times a day for about a week.

You can also take a cold shower or bath as needed to reduce the intensity of prickly heat symptoms.

Sandalwood Powder

Sandalwood has soothing properties that can effectively eliminate prickly heat symptoms. It can also help cool your body temperature, which is essential for fast recovery.

prickly heat home remedy

Sandalwood Powder Home Remedy for Prickly Heat

Prepare a paste by mixing together equal amounts of sandalwood powder and rose water. Apply this paste on the affected skin, and leave it on until it dries. Rinse it off with cold water. Follow this remedy twice daily for a week.

Alternatively, mix two tablespoons each of sandalwood powder and coriander powder with enough rose water to make a thick paste. Smear the paste on the affected area and let it dry on its own. Wash with cold water and pat dry your skin. Repeat twice daily for a week.

You can also sprinkle sandalwood powder as a talcum over the affected areas after taking a shower.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is another useful remedy for prickly heat treatment. It works as a gentle exfoliating agent that helps unclog pores by removing dead skin cells, dirt and other impurities. This in turn relieves the itching and inflammation associated with prickly heat.

Add one teaspoon of baking soda to one cup of cold water.

Soak a clean washcloth in the solution and wring out the excess water.

Put the washcloth over the affected area for five to 10 minutes.

Repeat four or five times a day for a week.

Fuller’s Earth

Fuller’s earth, also known as multani mitti, is another popular home remedy for treating prickly heat. The medicinal properties of fuller’s earth will lessen the irritation and reduce the inflammation as well as itching.

Mix five tablespoons of fuller’s earth with two or three tablespoons of rose water to make a thick paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Allow it to dry on its own, and then wash it off with cold water.

Use this simple treatment once daily for a week.

Margosa Leaves

Margosa leaves, also known as neem, have anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that can help control the symptoms of prickly heat like itching and inflammation.

Grind a handful of fresh neem leaves into a paste. Apply the paste on the affected skin and allow it to dry on its own. Rinse it off with cool water. Follow this treatment once daily for a week.

Alternatively, you can simmer a handful of neem leaves in two cups of water for 20 minutes. Strain the solution and allow it to cool. Soak a cotton cloth in the solution and place it over the affected area for five to 10 minutes. Do this four or five times daily for a week.

You can also create a paste of 15 to 20 crushed neem leaves mixed with one-half cup of gram flour (also known as besan) and a little water. Spread it on the affected area, leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with cool water. Use it daily for a few days or about a week.