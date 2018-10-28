Parneeti Chopra sizzles in black bikini: See Pic

Parineeti took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself unwinding on the beach, flaunting her envy-inducing abs and perfect curves in a black bikini. “Switch off,” she captioned the picture, which has already garnered over six lakh likes on the photobloggging site and innumerable compliments from fans.



On the work front, Parineeti was last seen on the big screen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England. The film failed to impress the critics as well as the audience and tanked at the box office.

She will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which she will be seen playing an ambitious girl from the corporate world. The film is slated to release on March 1, 2019.