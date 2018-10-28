PM Modi in Japan, will meet Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his meeting with Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will add new vigour to the strong friendship between the two countries as he arrived in Tokyo to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit.

The two-day summit beginning today will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.

“PM Narendra Modi arrives in Tokyo to a warm welcome for his 5th Annual Summit with Abe Shinzo. Japan is one of the few countries that India has this mechanism of annual summits, reflecting the extraordinary depth of our engagement,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

“Landed in Tokyo. I am confident this visit will add new vigour to the strong friendship between India and Japan,” PM Modi said in a tweet.