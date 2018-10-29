Attack at Sandeepananda Giri’s Ashram: This is What Police Did So Far

Sandeepananda Giri, a Hindu sanyasi who had recently been in controversies for his pro-women stance in Sabarimala issue, had his Ashram in Kundamankadavu attacked. He said he had expected this attack earlier from the Sangh Parivar forces and therefore had fortified the security around him with CCTV cameras and security officers. But when the attack happened, none of the CCTVs functioned and the security officer was not present.

It has been found in a scientific investigation that the cars in Sandeepandagiri ‘s Aashram were set to fire using petrol. Police have not managed to find fingerprints or any other pieces of evidence. D G P has allowed police protection for Sandeepananda Giri and a gunman has been posted for him.

Sandeepananda’s statement on his previous experiences of threat will be taken today. Police are also planning to interrogate locals. Police think that the attack was an extremely well-planned one. It has been 48 hours since the investigation started and so far there has been no breakthrough. Police have not found any visual or statement helpful in the case. Now they have collected the details of everyone who was under the mobile tower during that time.