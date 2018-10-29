KeralaLatest News

High Court Wants Action to be Taken Against Police Officers Who Destroyed Vehicles in Sabarimala

Oct 29, 2018, 01:33 pm IST
The highcourt has asked Kerala Government to take action against police officers who destroyed vehicles in Sabarimala. The court was considering a PIL, which pointed out that the police officers had caused damage to vehicles.

“From the pictures taken from Sabarimala, it was evident that police had their hand in some unlawful acts. What action has government taken so far against such officers”? ?asked the court.

“Immediate action must be initiated against police officers and the government should reveal what action has so far been taken against these officers”ordered high court. The government has to submit a detailed report about the issue on Monday.

