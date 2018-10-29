Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Army Attacks Pak army camps across LoC

Oct 29, 2018, 09:34 pm IST
Indian troops on Monday pounded the Pakistan Army’s administrative headquarters in Hajira area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control (LoC), according to sources in the intelligence.

The attack, which also targeted 2-3 terror camps, came days after the Pakistani army pounded the 93rd infantry brigade headquarters and an army camp in Poonch on October 23.

An intelligence source said the Indian army used 120 mm mortars and artillery ammunition and pounded the administrative headquarters with nearly 12 rounds in the wee hours of the day.

He also said that the Pakistani army did not retaliate at that time. The Pakistani army’s administrative headquarters at Hajira is around 18-20 km from the LoC in PoK’s territory, he said.

Defence sources, who confirmed the development, have also released a video of India’s retaliatory action. They said the attack was evident from “photographs made available”. “The residents of border villages also reported that they could see smoke emanating.”

