Lisa Haydon celebrates her second anniversary at the same venue where she got married: See Pics

Lisa and Dino walked down the aisle and took the wedding vows on October 29, 2016, in an intimate Christian wedding in Phuket, Thailand. And on October 29, 2018, Lisa and Dino revisited the same spot where they said ‘I Do’ 2 years ago, but what made it special this time was their one-and-a-half-year-old son, Zack Lalvani.

Lisa shared a picture of three from the same beach and wrote a beautiful caption along with it.

In the picture, Lisa can be seen kissing her husband, Dino who is all smiling for the camera, while Zack, is cuddled in his parents’ arms, staring in another direction.



Looking sensuous in a white knitted bikini, Lisa Haydon is unarguably the hottest mom in the glamour world. The diva is a water baby and often shares stunning pictures of her beach looks and her swimming sessions with her son. She also shared a solo picture while striking an impressive pose during her early morning swim. She captioned the picture “Early morning swims with the original cool.”