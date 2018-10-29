Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

This is why Rakhi Sawant asks Baba Ramdev to make Vegetarian Bra and Panties

It seems Rakhi Sawant told this to an entertainment website while mentioning about her infamous lock video about women safety on Instagram.

Oct 29, 2018, 10:46 pm IST
Just after accusing actress Tanushree Dutta of being a lesbian and raping her 12 years ago, and introducing a lock to protect women from sexual abuse, she has now come up with yet another interesting thing. You know what?

The controversial actress has now reportedly urged Baba Ramdev to make vegetarian bra and panties equipped with eye sensors to protect women’s dignity.

It seems Rakhi Sawant told this to an entertainment website while mentioning about her infamous lock video about women safety on Instagram. The report quoted the controversial actress as saying:

“I request Baba Ramdev to make vegetarian bra and panties for women in India which will be equipped with an eye sensor that will scan a man’s (specifically a woman’s boyfriend or husband) retina to open it as per his convenience.”

