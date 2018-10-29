Latest NewsSports

Rohit-Rayudu hits Ton: Mammoth Score for India against West Indies

Rohit Sharma departed for a brilliant 162, one could say he missed out on his 4th double century but it seemed he was tired and that was a loose shot by Sharma.

Oct 29, 2018, 06:07 pm IST
India posts a daunting target for Windies. Glorious hundreds from Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu powered India to 377. Windies need 378 to win, which looks extremely difficult.

Rohit Sharma departed for a brilliant 162, one could say he missed out on his 4th double century. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Rayadu have formed a good partnership as Rohit inches close to 21st ODI 100. Rayudu gets to 100 in 80 balls.

Indian cricket team won the toss and Virat Kohli opted to bat first on a placid Brabourne wicket. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got the Blues to a good start before the later was scalped at 38 of 40 bowls. It was not the best outing for Skipper Kohli as well, who was dismissed for 16 of 17 bowls.

