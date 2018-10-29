Shveta Salve trolled and called as bad mother for her drinking and smoking habit

Actress Shveta Salve was on a vacation in Goa with her family and friends when she was rudely interrupted by social media trolls for posting a picture, in which she can be seen smoking a cigarette with a glass of wine in her hand.
a The Hip Hip Hurray actress had first posted the pictures on her Instagram story, however, after receiving direct messages from some Instagram users, who shamed her apparently for “setting a bad example” for her daughter, Shveta added the pictures to her Instagram page with a note for the trolls. “Yes I drink and smoke… I am real, honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am… I don’t propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does, so I would respect the same back,” Shveta wrote.
“How does this (smoking and drinking) make me a bad person or a bad mom?? Do you see me wasting my life? Do you see me sitting unemployed and jobless? Do you see me neglecting my child? I work… I work multiple jobs – I’m an actor, dancer and an entrepreneur. I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country… Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive but don’t ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child,” she added.
Shveta shared the same note with another picture of herself in which she can be seen sipping wine. Here are Shveta’s posts.
View this post on Instagram
A Day off Looks something like this .. . Yes I Drink and Smoke … I am real , honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am .. I don’t propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does , so I would respect the same back . Today I got a few random DM’s by totally random people about my actions , and I usually let such things go pass me but for some reason today I felt like addressing it . How does this make me a bad person or a bad mom ?? Do you see me wasting my Life ? Do you see me sitting unemployed n jobless ? Do you see me neglecting my child ? I work , I work multiple jobs , I’m an actor , dancer , an entrepreneur . I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country . I have beautiful friends whom I love and I know who love me back for the person I am . Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive but don’t ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child !! So tell me does an honest sex worker who sells her body to feed her family , to maybe get an education or to provide a life for her children is a Bad Person ? A Bad Mother ? A stigma to society ? Who are you and I to Judge ?? My parents taught me well and exposed me to the good and evil of everything . They smoked and drank too but they did a mighty fine job of raising my brother and I . As children we knew that this was not something we could practice until a certain age . And that too if we ever wanted to.. a choice that we were allowed to take as adults … Today I share a drink with them , and celebrate the fact that they gave me a fabulous childhood n Life and I aspire to do the same with my Baby . . . I don’t pay for likes and followers , you choose to follow me for who I am . And hence what you see is me being me and you always have the option to unfollow me 🙂 . Live and Let Live ??.. this rant has gotten me all irked so I’m gonna go and pour myself a red and light up .. #micdrop ?? . #bekindtooneanother #peaceout
View this post on Instagram
A Day off Looks something like this .. . Yes I Drink and Smoke … I am real , honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am .. I don’t propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does , so I would respect the same back . Today I got a few random DM’s by totally random people about my actions , and I usually let such things go pass me but for some reason today I felt like addressing it . How does this make me a bad person or a bad mom ?? Do you see me wasting my Life ? Do you see me sitting unemployed n jobless ? Do you see me neglecting my child ? I work , I work multiple jobs , I’m an actor , dancer , an entrepreneur . I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country . I have beautiful friends whom I love and I know who love me back for the person I am . Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive , don’t ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child !! So tell me does an honest sex worker who sells her body to feed her family , to maybe get an education or to provide a life for her children is a Bad Person ? A Bad Mother ? A stigma to society ? Who are you and I to Judge ?? My parents taught me well and exposed me to the good and evil of everything . They smoked and drank too but they did a mighty fine job of raising my brother and I . As children we knew that this was not something we could practice until a certain age . And that too if we ever wanted to.. a choice that we were allowed to take as adults … Today I share a drink with them , and celebrate the fact that they gave me a fabulous childhood n Life and I aspire to do the same with my Baby . . . I don’t pay for likes and followers , you choose to follow me for who I am . And hence what you see is me being me and you always have the option to unfollow me 🙂 . Live and Let Live ??.. this rant has gotten me all irked so I’m gonna go pour myself a red and light up .. #micdrop ?? . #bekindtooneanother #peaceout
Post Your Comments