Shveta Salve trolled and called as bad mother for her drinking and smoking habit

Actress Shveta Salve was on a vacation in Goa with her family and friends when she was rudely interrupted by social media trolls for posting a picture, in which she can be seen smoking a cigarette with a glass of wine in her hand.

a The Hip Hip Hurray actress had first posted the pictures on her Instagram story, however, after receiving direct messages from some Instagram users, who shamed her apparently for “setting a bad example” for her daughter, Shveta added the pictures to her Instagram page with a note for the trolls. “Yes I drink and smoke… I am real, honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am… I don’t propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does, so I would respect the same back,” Shveta wrote.

“How does this (smoking and drinking) make me a bad person or a bad mom?? Do you see me wasting my life? Do you see me sitting unemployed and jobless? Do you see me neglecting my child? I work… I work multiple jobs – I’m an actor, dancer and an entrepreneur. I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country… Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive but don’t ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child,” she added.

Shveta shared the same note with another picture of herself in which she can be seen sipping wine. Here are Shveta’s posts.