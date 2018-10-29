Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar to creates historic achievement

Latest Newscelebrities

Oct 29, 2018, 04:33 pm IST
The Murugadoss directorial produced by Sun Pictures is going to have a historical achievement when it releases in 80 countries across five continents. A&P Group and D Focus have bagged the rights for the overseas distribution and are working round the clock to make the release possible without any hiccoughs in these many countries. With this, Sarkar will become the first film in Thalapathy Vijay career to be shown in more than 1200 screens worldwide. Countries like Poland, Mexico, New Zealand etc. which seldom have Tamil releases will have a chance to watch Sarkar.

