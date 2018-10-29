Vivo V9 Pro with 4GB RAM variant launched: See Price & Specs

Vivo has silently revealed a new variant of its recently-launched V9 Pro smartphone in India. The new variant is priced at Rs 15,990 and it will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting from November 1.

The smartphone will be available during Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale, which is scheduled to take place from November 01, 2018 to November 05, 2018. The listing on Flipkart shows that the phone is originally priced at Rs 17,990 and it will be available at a discounted price. Moreover, users will get extra Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders.

The listing further reveals that the smartphone will be available for no cost EMIs starting at Rs 2,665 per month. There will be a 10 per cent discount on Mastercard for first online payment. Apart from this, there is a 5 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

To recall, the smartphone was launched in September this year in India at a price tag of Rs 17,990. The company introduced the model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Jumping straight to the specifications, the Vivo V9 Pro is equipped with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2240 x 1080 pixels. The phone is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with Adreno 512 GPU.

For optics, there are dual rear cameras with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, you get a 12-megapixel shooter with AI Face Beauty mode. The V9 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Vivo’s own FunTouch OS 4.0 running on top of it and it is backed by a 3260mAh battery. The connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5 mm headphone jack and micro USB. The handset measures 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89mm and weighs 150 grams.