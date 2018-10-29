Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Woman caught neighbour red-handed while having sex with cat

Oct 29, 2018, 05:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

In yet another horrifying case, a woman caught her neighbour having sex with her cat after hearing the animal scream. She was alarmed when she heard the cat howling and saw the naked man penetrating it.

The woman called the police who rushed to the scene and caught the man dressing up with cat hair on his pants. He was also found to have a history of such crimes as he has been caught having sex with dogs and cats before.

Police removed the man from the property as other neighbours expressed concerns about the security of their children.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 28, 2017, 08:23 pm IST

Pakistan has won today: Imran Khan

Aug 28, 2018, 09:20 pm IST

During her Brain Surgery, Woman Sings and cracks Jokes with Doctors: Video

Aug 3, 2017, 12:30 pm IST

Asian driver in UAE arrested for non payment of traffic fines

Feb 9, 2018, 03:57 pm IST

Yet again Amir Khan trolled after Katrina posted this picture

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close