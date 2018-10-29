Young Woman Strips in Elevator in front of Police Officials: Video

At a posh residential complex in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, a woman allegedly had to disrobe herself in order to stop the police from forcing her to go with them to the police station to file a complaint. The incident occurred around 3 am on Friday and the woman claimed that there were no lady constable or inspector in the Oshiwara police station team.

Videos available on social media and retrieved from the building’s CCTV system — show the woman, at various points, hitting a security guard, shouting and screaming at Mumbai Police officers and angrily stripping down to her underwear.

The police had arrived on the spot after a call by the woman herself after she allegedly attacked the security guard of the building. She had reportedly contacted Alok, the guard, via intercom to get her cigarettes but was refused following which she had a heated altercation with him.

Originally hailing from Dehradun, the woman has alleged harassment and put out a tweet giving out the details on the matter. The big question is that why exactly were the police, in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines on police conduct, insisting on the woman to come with them at that hour when she clearly refused to come along with them.